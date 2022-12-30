By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Apparently, New York Knicks owner James Dolan is using technology to create an automatic barrier between him and people that he basically dislikes. It has been reported that facial-recognition technology has prevented some people from entering Madison Square Garden, per Peter Botte of The New York Post.

Moreover, Ethan Strauss’ Substack recently published a report containing a revelation that Madison Square Garden is utilizing a particular system that categorizes people attempting to enter the establishment.

For instance, Merrill Lynch financial adviser Brett Klein claims in the Substack report how he regularly gets flagged via facial recognition software and is harassed at Knicks and Rangers games by security after once commenting “sell the team” on the Facebook page for Dolan’s band, JD & The Straight Shot. Klein added how he has received warnings from MSG security at least 10 separate times.

Strauss’ report, however, has been met with a sharp rebuke from MSG.

“This is written by an unqualified blogger with multiple inaccuracies and incorrect facts,” said a Madison Square Garden spokesperson.

It’s hard to deny that James Dolan is one of the most hated owners in sports. Fans and non-fans of the Knicks, have, for years, expressed their desire to see the day when the franchise is finally no longer under his ownership.

The Knicks have been a perennial disappointment since Dolan took over the ownership in 1999. New York has always found it difficult to attract superstar free agents despite playing in a huge market, thus alienating a loyal — but suffering fanbase.