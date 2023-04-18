Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

New York Knicks guard Josh Hart has been upgraded to questionable for Tuesday’s NBA Playoff game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, according to a Tuesday tweet from New York Knicks Public Relations.

“Josh Hart (sprained left ankle) has been upgraded to questionable for tonight’s Game 2 at Cleveland,” the tweet read.

Josh Hart was listed as doubtful with a sprained left ankle and limited in practice on Monday.

Knicks forward Isaiah Roby is listed as “out” for Tuesday’s Game 2 against the Cavs due to a right ankle sprain, according to ESPN’s injury report.

Josh Hart played for just under 33 minutes in Game 1 against the Cavs, scoring 17 points and grabbing 10 rebounds while making eight of his 11 shot attempts. The 28-year-old guard hit contested layups over Cleveland’s defenders as he drove into the paint for two makes in the first quarter, including a put-back shot after a miss from Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley.

Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, who led the New York Knicks in scoring with 27 points after he made 11 of his 24 shot attempts, had high praise for the former first-round pick out of Villanova.

“Big time. That’s what he does,” Brunson said of Hart. “Doesn’t matter that it’s a playoff game or preseason game or pickup. That’s how he plays.

“He’s unreal.”

Josh Hart revealed how strongly he feels about New York in late March.

“I want bigger things for my wife and myself,” Hart said. “Just find a home somewhere where we are valued and really like living there. And I think that can be New York.

“I would love for it to be New York and hopefully the organization feels the same way.”

The Knicks will tip off against the Cavs at 7:30 p.m. EDT on Tuesday in Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The game will be broadcasted on TNT.