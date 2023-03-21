Loves Arsenal and the Los Angeles Clippers, so his loyalty can never be questioned. This guy has been through enough sports trauma for one lifetime.

Josh Hart has been a member of the New York Knicks organization for only over a month, but it seems like he has found a home to stay in the for the foreseeable future.

In an interview with Marc Spears of Andscape, the new Knicks guard revealed how strongly he feels for the city of New York, and how he could very well envision himself putting down roots in the Big Apple with his wife Shannon Phillips, who’s currently pregnant with twins — their first children.

“I want bigger things for my wife and myself. Just find a home somewhere where we are valued and really like living there. And I think that can be New York. I would love for it to be New York and hopefully the organization feels the same way. Coming up, this contract is hopefully my biggest one, one where I’m making sure my family’s fully taken care of. So, I’ve also got to take that into account, too,” Hart said.

One of the biggest reasons driving this desire from Josh Hart to stay with the Knicks is his proximity to home. He and his wife met in Silver Springs, Maryland; staying in Portland for the past year or so meant that the distance between them became uncomfortable to bear.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The good thing is that the relationship between Josh Hart and the Knicks has looked like a match made in heaven thus far, so it doesn’t seem like a divorce between the two parties is imminent. Moreover, according to Mike Scotto of HoopsHype, one of the Knicks’ priorities in free agency is keeping the versatile wing out of Villanova.

Hart would most certainly be looking for a raise from his $12.96 million salary for the 2022-23 season, and given his impact on the Knicks in his limited tenure with the team thus far, he should be well worth the price he commands in free agency.

Still, given the Knicks’ penchant for star-hunting, there are no guarantees that Hart stays with the franchise for the long haul, his impressive play notwithstanding. But for now, let the good times roll.