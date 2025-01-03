The NBA is a tough business, and the New York Knicks were reminded of that when Isaiah Hartenstein left them for the Oklahoma City Thunder this past offseason. Josh Hart, though, has no ill will toward the seven-footer.

Hart gushed about Hartenstein's character and play style ahead of Friday night's Knicks-Thunder matchup, via The New York Post's Stefan Bondy.

“You don’t really know the true ability or unselfishness of a player until you are teammates. In LA with the Clippers, he was solid. But he got to New York and played a style and brand of basketball that Thibs [head coach Tom Thibodeau] loves,” Hart explained. And then his personality – he was a great locker room guy for us.”

Hartenstein spent two years in New York after playing for the Clippers in the 2021-22 campaign. The 2019 G League Finals MVP enjoyed a career year last season in the wake of fellow big man Mitchell Robinson's chronic injuries, registering 7.8 points per game on 64.4% shooting with 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.1 blocks, and 1.2 steals across 25.3 minutes. His minutes per game increased to 29.8 in the playoffs, helping to stabilize the rotation amid a host of injuries.

“Unselfish. Didn’t care for the spotlight. Did all the dirty work things. And won us a playoff game,” Hart continued. “I think he had 10 offensive rebounds. And didn’t care about scoring. He was like, ‘I’m going to dominate the glass.' So when he’s your teammate, you love him. Now that he’s not your teammate, he can go smoke one.”

The last line, of course, showcased Hart's signature sense of humor. The Villanova alum has had plenty to say about Hartenstein recently, as he took friendly shots at him after the Knicks' 119-103 win over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, via SNY.

“This will be a good test,” Hart said about the Thunder matchup. “The big man got paid this summer, so he should be a little slow on his feet and slow trying to protect the rim. We should be able to go at him.”

New York will certainly see plenty of Hartenstein, as Chet Holmgren is still out with a hip fracture, via ESPN. However, the Knicks are banged up too, as Jalen Brunson (calf) and Miles McBride (hamstring) are both listed as game-time decisions.

With that being said, a victory over the 28-5 Thunder at the Paycom Center would send New York's fanbase to the moon as the team chases a 10-game win streak.