Josh Hart gets real on Knicks star Jalen Brunson.

The New York Knicks lost 98-94 to the Orlando Magic on Monday. New York played without Jalen Brunson, and Josh Hart addressed Brunson's absence following the game, via Knicks Videos.

“It's more difficult. You're missing 25 a game,” Hart said. “Someone who can control the pace of the game. Obviously, that's difficult to replace. When he's out, gotta figure out plays and get guys in positions to be successful… That's something that we got to figure out.”

Brunson was originally listed as questionable on the injury report before getting ruled out against Orlando. Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau provided an update on Brunson's status.

“Jalen Brunson is day to day, Tom Thibodeau says,” Ian Begley of SNY wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “He said Brunson (calf) is getting a little better. His status for Houston on Wednesday is unknown. Thibodeau said Brunson’s status is tied a bit to pain tolerance with the calf injury.”

Jalen Brunson's 2023-24 season with Knicks

Brunson is a star. He has played a pivotal role for the Knicks during the 2023-24 season.

Brunson is currently averaging 25.8 points per game on 46.9 percent field goal and 42.4 percent three-point shooting. He's also averaging 6.4 assists, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.0 steals per contest.

The Knicks still hold a 23-17 record despite Monday's defeat. They are now sitting in seventh place in the Eastern Conference standings. New York projects to be a contender moving forward, and Brunson will continue to lead the charge once he returns from his calf injury.

The Knicks will attempt to bounce back on Wednesday in a home game against the Houston Rockets. We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Jalen Brunson's status as they are made available.