The New York Knicks are hoping for a positive month with Jalen Brunson on the court.

The New York Knicks dropped a close game against the Orlando Magic on Monday Night at Madison Square Garden despite 20 points from guard Miles McBride and 17 points from star trade acquisition OG Anunoby.

The Knicks were mentioned as a possible trade suitor for a big man who's been through plenty of playoff wars. The New York Knicks player who should lose minutes was recently mentioned.

On Monday, the Knicks' front office and coaching staff revealed an update on Jalen Brunson that provided more information on the status of star combo guard Jalen Brunson.

Brunson's Knicks Status, Revealed

According to NBA reporter Ian Begley, Brunson's status was listed as ‘Day-to-Day.'

“Jalen Brunson is day to day, Tom Thibodeau says,” Begley wrote. “He said Brunson (calf) is getting a little better. His status for Houston on Wednesday is unknown. Thibodeau said Brunson’s status is tied a bit to pain tolerance with the calf injury.”

Brunson's Impact to Knicks Franchise

The Knicks' Brunson was signed in July 2022. His signing was a mystery to many fans who didn't visualize what type of future he had as a star player in the NBA's Eastern Conference, and a 2023-2024 All-Star.

Brunson is averaging nearly 26 points per game this season. A former second round pick from Coach Jay Wright's Villanova Wildcats, Brunson's impact goes far beyond the stat sheet. He's a leader, clutch player and winner for a team that finally has hope after its first playoff series win in several seasons in 2022-2023.

Now it's up to Brunson to heal up in preparation for what could be a rollicking second half of the year for long-starved New York Knicks fans itching for a shot at the Eastern Conference championship. Together with star forwards Julius Randle and OG Anunoby, things are looking up for ‘Coach Thibs' and the team, if they can get healthy for the times when it matters most.