New York Knicks guard Josh Hart has a funny reason why he didn't want to get beaten again by the Orlando Magic. Hart didn't want to see the Knicks get made fun of on social media by the Magic.
Josh Hart says it was important for the Knicks to win tonight so he wouldn't see the Magic post a TikTok with the dancing cows 😂
Stay tuned for Josh's rendition of the Orlando Magic song 🎤 pic.twitter.com/EFHfWSPo9M
— Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) March 9, 2024
The Knicks avoided that clowning by defeating the Magic on Friday, 98-74. The victory keeps the Knicks at pace with other teams in the Eastern Conference for the NBA playoffs. It also keeps the Knicks from being the brunt of funny videos on the Magic's social media platforms.
Hart helped the Knicks by pouring in 19 points, and adding seven assists. Jalen Brunson put together another great performance for the New York City franchise, finishing the game with 26 points. The Knicks are now 37-26 on the season following the win over Orlando.
Hart is on a bit of a hot-streak for the Knicks, scoring in double figures in eight consecutive appearances. The guard is averaging just under 9 points per game this season, and shooting 34 percent from the three-point line. He has appeared in 62 games this season for the franchise, a marked increase from last year, when he only played in 25. The veteran has also spent time with the Portland Trail Blazers, New Orleans Pelicans, and Los Angeles Lakers in his lengthy career.
New York was able to slow down the red-hot Magic, who had won the previous five games. The two teams are within a half of a game of each other in the Eastern Conference standings. As of Saturday, the Knicks are fourth in the East, with the Magic sitting at fifth.
The Knickerbockers are going to try and keep the wins coming, as they next play the Philadelphia 76ers Sunday at 7:00 Eastern.