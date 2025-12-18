On Tuesday evening, the New York Knicks won the 2025 NBA Cup by defeating the San Antonio Spurs in comeback fashion in Las Vegas. After the game, the Knicks raised eyebrows by deciding not to hang a banner in Madison Square Garden for the win, breaking a precedent set by the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks, who won the first two in-season tournaments.

One person who was taken aback by that decision was none other than former NBA big man Dwight Howard, who took to X, formerly Twitter, to relay his thoughts.

“I’m going to be second hand embarrassed if the Knicks don’t raise the NBA Cup Banner then don’t make it to the championship this year… Celebrate your wins while you can,” wrote Howard.

Indeed, many fans found it rich that the Knicks, a team that has not won an NBA championship in over 50 years, thought themselves to be above hanging an NBA Cup banner, when the Lakers and Bucks, each of whom have won NBA championships this decade, did so.

The good news for the Knicks is that they would seemingly appear to have a pretty clear path to the NBA Finals this year, as their supposed biggest competition in the Eastern Conference, the Cleveland Cavaliers, are currently falling apart at the seams.

The Knicks currently trail the Detroit Pistons by 2.5 games for the number one seed in the Eastern Conference, but the general consensus seems to be that New York is the more reliable threat between those two in a playoff setting, as demonstrated by their win over the Pistons in last year's playoffs.

In any case, the Knicks will next take the floor on Thursday evening against the Indiana Pacers on the road. That game, a rematch of last year's Eastern Conference Finals, is set to tip off at 7:00 pm ET.