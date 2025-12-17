With the New York Knicks taking down the San Antonio Spurs to capture the NBA Cup, the celebration begins for the team as they are the third franchise to win the in-season tournament. However, with all the talk of the Knicks hanging up an NBA Cup banner at Madison Square Garden, it looks like the team will not be going through with it.

Reported by Shams Charania of ESPN, he would say that New York will not raise an NBA Cup banner at Madison Square Garden, which had been done by the prior two winners in the Los Angeles Lakers and the Milwaukee Bucks.

“The New York Knicks will not raise an NBA Cup championship banner at Madison Square Garden, sources tell ESPN,” Charania wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “The Lakers and Bucks raised banners for NBA Cup titles over the last two years. Knicks will celebrate with home fans Friday.”

This news comes after some players, such as Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Hart, gave their thoughts on the possibilities of hanging up an NBA Cup banner, both remaining indifferent. Knicks head coach Mike Brown wasn't asked about it outright, but would say that “the most positive” thing to come out of the NBA Cup win is hanging a banner at the legendary arena.

“The most positive is being able to hang a banner up in MSG, the most iconic arena in the league,” Brown said after winning the league's in-season tournament on Tuesday night.

At any rate, it remains to be seen how New York builds off the NBA Cup win over the Spurs, as the team currently has an 18-7 record, which puts them second in the Eastern Conference. The Knicks next face the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night.