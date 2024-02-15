The Magic star continues his rise in the NBA.

The Orlando Magic have been one of the surprise teams of this NBA season with a complete about face from previous years. They’re currently in the postseason picture in the Eastern Conference standings. A big reason for the Magic turnaround has been the elite level of play from Paolo Banchero. The Magic grabbed a big win on Wednesday against the New York Knicks and during that game, Banchero became the youngest player in franchise history to put up at least 35 points, five rebounds, five assists and five made three point shots.

In the Magic win agains the Knicks, Paolo Banchero finished with a stat line of 36 points, seven rebounds and five assists. He shot 15-20 from the field and 6-10 from the three point line. Banchero was recently named to his first All-Star appearance.

Banchero was the NBA’s Rookie of the Year last season and he’s just carried over his play to this year. He’s suited up in 54 games for the Magic this year at 35 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 22.8 points per game, 6.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.1 steals with splits of 45.6 percent shooting from the field, 35.4 percent shooting from the three point line and 70.2 percent shooting from the free throw line.

The Magic are currently 30-25 and in seventh place in the Eastern Conference standings. They are 7-3 in their last ten games and are essentially tied record wise with the Miami Heat for sixth and out of the play-in. The last time the Magic made the playoffs was during the 2019-20 season. Since then they’ve missed the postseason three consecutive years.