Karl-Anthony Towns and the New York Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs 124-113 in the NBA Cup Final. After the win, Towns shouted out Mitchell Robinson for his effort. Karl-Anthony finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Robinson added 15 rebounds, four points, and two blocks in the 11-point win against the Spurs.

During Towns' postgame media availability, a reporter asked him whether his health had affected his performance, but KAT never addressed it in his response, per SNY.

“I only care we won the game, got the shirt, and the hat. That's what I've been striving for all day,” Towns said. “That's all that matters.”

Karl-Anthony Towns was asked how he is physically after the NBA Cup Championship: "I only care we won the game, got the shirt and the hat. That's what I've been striving for all day. That's all that matters" pic.twitter.com/LdH3jolggw — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) December 17, 2025

OG Anunoby's 28 points (5-10 from deep) led seven Knicks players in double figures, including Jalen Brunson, who finished with 25 points and eight assists. Jordan Clarkson (15 points) and Tyler Kolek (14 points) led the bench production with a combined 29 points.

Dylan Harper's 21 points, including five threes, off the bench, led the Spurs. Victor Wembanyama finished with 18 points, six rebounds, two blocks, and one steal as part of San Antonio's second unit. He played just under 25 minutes.

Karl-Anthony Towns on Mitchell Robinson after Knicks win

Knicks All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns credited Mitchell Robinson's impact against the Spurs. Robinson finished with a game-high 15 rebounds and protected the rim on the defensive end of the floor, making his presence felt throughout the night. OG Anunoby predicts a Knicks momentum shift in the Eastern Conference.

“I knew playing against Mitch how he impacts the game. To be his teammate now and see what he does, shoutout to Mitch man,” Towns said. “Hell of a day at the office for him.”

Karl-Anthony Towns on Mitchell Robinson: "I knew playing against Mitch how he impacts the game. To be his teammate now and see what he does, shoutout to Mitch man. Hell of a day at the office for him" pic.twitter.com/9NKLtg5zlL — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) December 17, 2025

The Knicks, who extended their winning streak to six on Tuesday night, have won 10 of their last 11 games.