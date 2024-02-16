The Knicks guard wants to play with his former college teammates in the NBA.

Right now, the New York Knicks have three players who played together in college at Villanova. Those three players are Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo and Josh Hart. They had a fourth member in Ryan Arcidiacono but he was traded to the Detroit Pistons at the NBA trade deadline and subsequently released. If Josh Hart had his way though, the Knicks would add another member of the Villanova squad to their roster. On a recent appearance The Roommates Show, Hart was clear about wanting his former Wildcat teammate Mikal Bridges on the Knicks roster.

Matt Hillman, one of the hosts on the show, asked Mikal Bridges if he ever gets the fear of missing out when he sees all his former Villanova teammates playing together on the Knicks. It was then that Josh Hart took off his sweater to reveal a Knicks shirt underneath. It got a laugh from Bridges who responded in a way that Nets fans shouldn't need to worry.

“Not really, cause I still talk to these dudes,” Bridges said. “You know what helped? It helped that I went to USA with y'all. That was kind of good, it was fun.”

Jokes aside, Bridges has come into his own this season as one of the focal points for the Nets offense. In his first full season with the Nets, he's been averaging 21.7 points per game, 4.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists with splits of 45.2 percent shooting from the field, 37.1 percent shooting from the three point line and 82.9 percent shooting from the free throw line.