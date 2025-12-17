The New York Knicks pulled off a thrilling, come-from-behind victory, 124-113, against the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Cup championship game. It was a huge boost for the Knicks especially considering how they won, but do not expect a championship parade, at least not according to Jalen Brunson.

Following the Knicks’ NBA Cup championship win, Jalen Brunson was asked if the team is going to have a parade, and without missing a beat, he deadpanned into the camera and shot down any notion of the sort, as per SNY Knicks. Brunson also reflected on what the win meant for the city while keeping things in proper perspective.

“I don’t think we’re having a parade,” Brunson said. “I think it’s good that we won this. . .the way we won it, I think is special as well. Our fans are always going to support us through thick and thin. I think for me, I always focus on staying level-headed through the positives and the negatives. You can’t get too high, can’t get too low. This is great, now we’re going to enjoy this, but once we leave tomorrow, we’re moving on.”

The Knicks will also not hoist an NBA Cup championship banner, a change from the previous cup winners in the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks.

While the Knicks bench played a pivotal role in the win, Brunson was his usual All-Star self in helping power the team to victory. He finished with 25 points in 41 minutes to go along with four rebounds, eight assists and four blocked shots.

On the season, he’s appeared in 23 games at a little over 35 minutes per game. He’s been averaging a career-high 28.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.4 assists with splits of 48.7 percent shooting from the field, 37.6 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 83.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

But as Brunson said, the Knicks’ focus now turns to the rest of the regular season. They are currently 18-7 and in second place in the Eastern Conference standings. That’s just two and half games back of the No. 1 Detroit Pistons.