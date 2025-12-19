Following a successful trip to Las Vegas, the New York Knicks (19-7) ruled out Karl-Anthony Towns, Josh Hart and Mitchell Robinson for Thursday's game versus the Indiana Pacers (6-21). Fans need not worry, though, because the NBA Cup MVP continues to propel this championship-starved franchise forward. He nailed a 3-pointer over Andrew Nembhard to give the visitors a 114-113 lead with less than five seconds remaining. The Knickerbockers won by the same score.

Brunson continues to validate his Clutch Player of the Year title. His heroics even prompted beloved play-by-play man Mike Breen to break out the classic yet rare “Bang! Bang!” call. He welcomes the opportunity to lift the Knicks in the closing minutes of a contest.

A regular season victory over a Tyrese Haliburton-less Pacers squad will obviously not draw endless praise, but the thrilling game-winner should give the two-time All-NBA Second-Team selection even more confidence. And that could spell trouble for the rest of the Eastern Conference.

Jalen Brunson with the go-ahead 3 👌 Mike Breen with the DOUBLE BANG 🗣 Knicks lead the Pacers by 1 with 4.4 left!pic.twitter.com/W8fWuMZ2VI — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 19, 2025

New York collectively clawed its way through the fourth quarter, but Brunson is once again the man of the hour. He posted 25 points on 10-of-23 shooting to go with seven assists, seven rebounds and three steals versus Indiana. The two-time All-Star point guard is an absolute dynamo and the Knicks' best shot at ending its half-century NBA title drought.

Unfortunately for Jalen Brunson and New York, the hoops-watching world will not extol them unless they advance to the Finals. Though, until the Knicks get the chance to clear that hurdle this spring, all they can do is build momentum and rack up wins. Mike Brown's squad will go for its seventh straight W (not including NBA Cup championship win over San Antonio Spurs) when it hosts the Philadelphia 76ers (14-11) on Friday night.