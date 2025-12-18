Spike Lee is confident about the New York Knicks this year, even more than in previous years, after their NBA Cup win on Tuesday, Dec. 16.

The diehard Knicks fan was interviewed after the Knicks won 113-124 against the San Antonio Spurs on how he believes this is just the beginning of a larger Knicks victory in the future.

“Yeah. It’s not over. Tuesday. … It’s great. But we got a bigger thing. It’s a path,” the Oscar-winning director told Andscape.

He also shared how point guard Jalen Brunson is “getting up there” as one of his favorite Knicks and referred to him as “our guy” in leading the Knicks to victory.

“Growing up, Walt Frazier was my guy. Hey, you got Patrick [Ewing], Willis [Reed]. The guys I grew up with. Coach Red Holtzman. The backcourt. [Walt] Frazier, [Earl] Monroe, [Dick] Barnett. Senator Bill Bradley. Dave DeBusschere. Cazzie Russell. Dave Stallworth. I was a kid. I grew up with those guys. It’s going to happen,” he told the outlet about his faith in Brunson.

The last time the Knicks earned the national title was back in 1970 and 1973, which Lee was there during the 1970 win.

“In ’69-70 [season], I was there at Game 7 at 13 years old. The last time we won was the 1972-73 season. That is more than 50 years,” he added. “That’s five decades. It’s been a long, long, long, long time. But it’s going to be a joyous day in New York City [to win a title]. It’s going to happen.”

Spike Lee was LOVING what he saw from the Knicks in the @emirates NBA Cup Championship 😅 He joins @ChrisBHaynes on The Association: Post Up to talk about the win and the high expectations he has for New York this season. pic.twitter.com/veL8qYd9s9 — NBA TV (@NBATV) December 17, 2025

During the championship game, Brunson scored 25 points, 8 assists and also won most valuable player of the inaugural NBA Cup tournament. However, Brunson, is already looking forward to the rest of the season.

“I think for me, I always focus on staying levelheaded through the positives, through the negatives,” Brunson said. “You can’t get too high, can’t get too low.

“This is great. We’re going to enjoy this. But once we leave tomorrow, we’re moving on.”

The Knicks next game will be played tomorrow (Dec. 18) against the Indiana Pacers.