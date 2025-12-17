As the New York Knicks took down the San Antonio Spurs to win the NBA Cup on Tuesday night, 124-113, an interesting question was posed when the celebration had been ongoing. With Knicks head coach Mike Brown mentioning hanging a banner at Madison Square Garden, star Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Hart give their thoughts on doing it.

While New York is the third team to win the NBA's in-season tournament, the two previous winners in the Los Angeles Lakers and the Milwaukee Bucks, did end up hanging banners in their respective arenas.

Brown would say that “the most positive is being able to hang a banner up” when talking about how the win can propel the team, with Towns saying that while he'll leave it up to others to decide, he emphasized the importance of winning the NBA Cup.

“The cup is special…they brought out the best of all the teams,” Towns said after recording 16 points and 11 rebounds in the win. “And for us to be in the position to say that we won and we're the champions, and to have this dope a** shirt on with the Knicks saying champions is a humbling and an honor.”

“So I leave that to them, but I know right now, in our careers and in our lives, we celebrate this one tonight, we're gonna hold this Cup Championship dear to our heart and…it's time to work on the second one,” Towns continued.

Hart would give his thoughts on the question, remaining indifferent and saying that “someone's gonna be made whatever we do.”

It remains to be seen if the Knicks hold up an NBA Cup banner as the team looks to build off it with their next game on Thursday against the Indiana Pacers.