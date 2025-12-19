The NFC West has been a complete bloodbath this season. They have three teams with 10 wins this season, and all three teams are vying for the top seed in the NFC. Their games this season have been instant classics, bloodbaths between two juggernauts looking to dominate the competition. The Thursday night game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams was no exception.

It seemed like the Rams were on track to sweep the Seahawks this season after posting a 16-point lead in the second half. However, the Seahawks stormed back into the game behind Rasheed Shaheed's special teams heroics and timely two-point conversions. Seattle sealed the game in overtime after a Jaxon Smith-Njigba touchdown and a two-point conversion catch by Eric Saubert.

Given that the LA-Seattle game was a rivalry matchup, there was always going to be some bad blood between both teams. Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV shared that the Rams were being “disrespectful” while they were up by 16 in the fourth quarter.

“Seahawks LB Ernest Jones says the Rams offense was talking a lot and laughing when they were up 30-14,” Lindsey Thiry reported on X. “Jones called it ‘disrespectful.' ‘Too much time left,' Jones said.”

The Seahawks overcame a two-interception game from Sam Darnold to come back against the Rams. Darnold found his groove late in the game, leading Seattle down the field on a nine-play, 65-yard drive in overtime that culminated in a Smith-Njigba touchdown. They boldly went for two points after the touchdown, finishing off LA with a pass to Saubert.

With the win, the Seahawks have now taken control of not only the NFC West, but the entire conference. With two games left in the season, Seattle is in position to host playoff games until at least the NFC Championship Game. No one really expected this team to be here right now, but now they're ready to make some noise.