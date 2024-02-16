Josh Hart is NOT a fan of Indianapolis.

It's either New York Knicks guard Josh Hart is incredibly salty about not making the NBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis or he truly does hate the state of Indiana. And by the sounds of it, it's probably the latter.

During a recent episode of Hart and Jalen Brunson's podcast, Hart was asked by Brunson if he's going to come attend the All-Star festivities in Indianapolis. That opened an entire can of worms.

Via New York Basketball on Twitter:

Josh Hart: “All Star, Indianapolis…”

Jalen Brunson: “You coming?”

Josh: “Hell no…If I don't have to play the Indiana Pacers, I'm not stepping foot in that state…I do not want to be in Indiana…I'm not an Indiana guy…”

Mikal Bridges: (makes Reggie Miller choking sign)

Jalen: “Oh; like, I wasn't even born yet😆”

Josh: “…They do got a White Castle there…Only solid thing about Indiana. And Long's Bakery…If not for those 2 things…Indiana…bottom of the barrel.”

Josh Hart: "All Star, Indianapolis…" Jalen Brunson: "You coming?" Josh: "Hell no…If I don't have to play the Indiana Pacers, I'm not stepping foot in that state…I do not want to be in Indiana…I'm not an Indiana guy…" Matt Hillman: "Knicks fans are gonna love this…"

…… pic.twitter.com/AU2tZS8803 — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) February 16, 2024

Pacers fans won't love the hate but Knicks fans will. It's frankly unknown why Hart is so against the state of Indiana. Perhaps there's a deeper meaning.

At the moment, the Knicks are 2.5 games above the Pacers in fourth place in the Eastern Conference with a 33-22 record. New York heads into the second half in good shape and has managed to stay afloat despite injuries to some key players including Julius Randle and OG Anunoby.

Hart meanwhile is having a respectable campaign in the Big Apple, averaging 7.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 3.2 assists in 54 games, including 15 starts. He's been a key player for the Knicks off the bench.