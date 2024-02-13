Tom Thibodeau talked about Julius Randle's recovery

The New York Knicks are dealing with a number of injuries, but none are more significant than Julius Randle's dislocated shoulder, and head coach Tom Thibodeau gave an update on the tam's approach to his recovery process ahead of the All-Star break.

“He was in my office the day before we left [for Houston]; we had a great visit, went through some stuff,” Tom Thibodeau said, via Stefan Bondy of the New York Post. “We're already processing what the next things are. He's doing very well overall. And the thing that's unfortunate; he was playing at such a high level when he took on the injury. And I said it at the time, the one great thing about him is he's in great shape. … So, I think that makes it — not easier; it's never easy to come back, but because of the fact that he's in great shape, I think coming back happens faster because of that.”

Julius Randle is hoping to avoid season-ending surgery for the Knicks. The team played so well in January after acquiring OG Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors in a trade. Lately, the injuries have been piling up, and theya re focused on getting healthy. Jalen Brunson is trying to carry the load while Randle and OG Anunoby recovery from their injuries.

If the Knicks can get Randle and Anunoby back to help out Jalen Brunson down the stretch, they could be one of the teams to watch out for in the Eastern Conference in the NBA Playoffs.