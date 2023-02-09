The Portland Trail Blazers are making a move ahead of the NBA trade deadline on Thursday, with Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reporting that the team is sending guard Josh Hart to the New York Knicks.

In a follow-up tweet, Wojnarowski said that the Blazers will acquire Cam Reddish and a protected first-round pick in return for Josh Hart. Also included in the package the Blazers will get from the Knicks in this deal are Ryan Arcidiacono and Svi Mykhailiuk.

More from Wojnarowski: “In the Hart-Reddish deal, the Knicks are sending the Blazers a lottery protected 2023 first-round pick that turns into four future second-round picks if not conveyed this year, sources tell ESPN.”

There is a potential for Josh Hart to have an expanded role with the Knicks, but that will also depend on how good his fit will be in the Big Apple and how quickly he gets familiarized with his new surroundings. If anything, Jalen Brunson’s presence should help Hart get acclimated right away in New York.

Brunson and Hart go long way back, as they played together as part of those powerhouse Villanova Wildcats teams in the late 2010s. Together, they won a national title in Villanova in 2016 under head coach Jay Wright. Hart will join the NBA the year after, while Brunson stayed for two more years at Villanova and won another national title with the Wildcats in 2018.

Josh Hart’s tenure with the Blazers came exactly a year after he was sent to Portland in a blockbuster trade involving the New Orleans Pelicans. In that trade, Hart was traded to the Blazers along with Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Tomas Satoransky, and some picks for C.J. McCollum, Larry Nance Jr., and Tony Snell.

Josh Hart is averaging 9.5 points on 50.4 percent shooting from the field, 8.2 rebounds, and 3.9 assists in 33.4 minutes per game.