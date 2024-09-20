There's no question that the New York Knicks have a close-knit group, and it all starts with Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart. The two played on the same college team and won a 2016 national championship with Villanova, and they are back together on the Knicks.

Both players were recently on the Late Show with Seth Meyers, and Meyers asked Hart what are some ways that he teases Brunson.

“The size of his head,” Hart said. “That's the first one. It's funny because your son had the bobblehead,” Hart said to Meyers.

“I explained that I had brought my son to the game and it was Brunson bobblehead day,” Meyers said. “So he got a Jalen Brunson bobblehead. And even before you went for 40, he was very invested in your success. And then every time you scored he yelled, ‘Bobblehead Brunson,' and I apologize for telling Josh that.”

Knicks continue to build chemistry in offseason

Besides just Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart, more of the New York Knicks have a close relationship. Donte DiVincenzo also played for the Villanova, as well as Mikal Bridges, who was traded to the Knicks in the offseason from the Brooklyn Nets.

Them having that type of relationship is good off the court, but it also can work on the court. The Knicks have the potential to be one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, but of course, they'll have to get past the Boston Celtics. If they can keep their chemistry strong, then they'll have a chance to knock them off.