Josh Hart knows Jalen Brunson too well.

Becky Hammon ticked off a lot of New York Knicks fans. He picked on Jalen Brunson's height and claimed that the franchise would never win with his stature. Obviously, this did not bode well with the Julius Randle-led squad. It even caught the attention of Josh Hart after they had lost to the Milwaukee Bucks, via Knicks Videos on SNY.

“People are gonna say stupid s****all they want. At the end of the day, the beauty about him is that he doesn't care about what other people say. He cares about winning and he cares about success,” Josh Hart said about the comments made by Becky Hammon.

Jalen Brunson has been proving doubters wrong on a nightly basis. Despite the Knicks' tough loss to the Bucks, he still put up superstar numbers to lead the team. 36 huge points were put up to keep the squad in contention for a win until the game eventually slipped from their hands. This mixed with seven assists proves how much talent he imparts to the squad despite his height.

Julius Randle followed suit in the scoring barrage. He notched 26 points with the Knicks along with eight rebounds to round out a big game for the dynamic duo. Falling short of the win might have fueled Hammon's narrative a little bit more. But, like Hart said, he does not seem to care about any of those negative criticisms.

The Knicks have shown their ability to bounce back from tough situations. This year does not look any different.