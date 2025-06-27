The New York Knicks recently wrapped up their best season in 25 years and will return their entire core next year. Considering how well the Knicks performed last season, as well as the injuries that have opened up the conference for New York, they were able to operate with the luxury of selecting the best player available in the 2025 NBA Draft.

But the Knicks' 2025 first-round pick was sent to the Brooklyn Nets in the Mikal Bridges trade, leaving them with only a single second-round selection.

Knicks draft French power forward with second-round pick

While New York had its hands full identifying prospects, they ultimately sent the 50th pick to the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for the 51st pick, which they used to select Mohamed Diawara.

Like all mid-to-late second-round picks, Diawara is a lesser-known prospect. The six-foot-eight-inch power forward spent last season playing with Cholet Basket of the Betclic Elite league. He averaged 5.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 19.6 minutes per game in 2024-25. The 20-year-old sports a tremendous seven-foot-four-inch wingspan, and Diawara is friendly with the Knicks' 2024 first-round draft pick, Pacome Dadiet.

Diawara will reportedly join the team's Summer League roster in Las Vegas in July. However, his selection was probably more about salary cap management. The Knicks are up against the second-apron, which can be incredibly punitive. Thus, the Knicks did the fiscally responsible thing in selecting someone whom they can presumably stash overseas.

Diawara is oozing with potential. At the young age of 20, he can (and probably will) continue growing, literally and figuratively. He is a great rebounder and adequate defender, according to HoopsHype's Cyro Asseo.

Mohamed Diawara played a key role for Cholet. I think the New York Knicks will stash him but he could be a cheap switch big. Still raw offensively, he is a solid defender and great rebounder. He has a non stop motor and hustles for every loose ball. https://t.co/WAyH4BBtJh — Cyro Asseo (@CyroAsseo) June 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

Draft Grade: C+

Knicks draft strategy was about salary cap preservation

It's difficult to look at the Knicks' 2025 NBA Draft strategy as anything more than indecisive. Considering the Bridges trade, New York was unable to add a meaningful, top-end prospect. With only a second-round pick, the Knicks couldn't add a guaranteed rotation piece. As a result, their decision to trade from 50 to 51 indicates that they weren't too high on anyone remaining on the draft board.

But selecting someone who can be stashed in Europe was always preferable, as it provides at least a modicum of salary cap savings. Drafting Diawara means adding a prospect who won't necessarily count towards the 2025-26 salary cap.

And the bright side is two-fold. First, the Knicks have four rookies: Dadiet, Tyler Koek, Kevin McCullar Jr., and Ariel Hukporti. All four deserve to be given a shot at the team's 2025-26 rotation.

Next, the Knicks own the Washington Wizards' 2026 top-10 protected first-round pick. Given how the Wizards' recent moves raises their ceiling, the Knicks could end up adding a late lottery pick in next year's draft. Therefore, the roster could absorb another young talent next season. And it is absolutely possible to have too much youth on a contending team.

So, while the Wizards pick might not have played a role in the decision to make a draft-and-stash selection, it was the smart move.

The Knicks 2025 NBA Draft was as uneventful, as advertised. But they should have a much more exciting free agent period as they look to fill out their roster. Keep an eye out for trades. And be sure to stay on top of the Knicks' Summer League squad, as it could feature a number of future rotation players from last year's draft. The Knicks kick off their Summer League schedule on July 11 against the Detroit Pistons.