The New York Knicks and Los Angeles Clippers agreed in principle on a draft trade during the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft.

The deal is essentially a swap of picks between the two teams.

The New York Knicks game into the second round of the NBA Draft armed with the No. 50 pick while the LA Clippers were right behind them with the No. 51 pick.

According to ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel, the Clippers traded up one spot with the Knicks in order to acquire the No. 50 pick. And with the 50th selection, the Clippers took 23-year old Kobe Sanders, a forward out of Nevada.

Sanders averaged 15.8 points, 4.5 assists, and 3.9 rebounds with Nevada last season, shooting 46% overall

The New York Knicks, who acquired the No. 51 pick as well as the draft rights to Luka Mitrovic, then selected Mohamed Diawara with their new pick. Diawara is a six-foot-eight forward who played for Cholet Basket of the LNB Élite in France.

This marks the second pick in the 2025 NBA Draft for the LA Clippers, who selected Swiss center Yanic Konan Niederhauser with the 30th pick in the first round on Wednesday night.

“I think his best basketball is ahead of him,” Lawrence Frank said of the Clippers first round selection. “He’s got great positional size. He’s a terrific athlete. North to South he’s one of the fastest centers. In fact, he tested the fastest at the combine. He’s a very good screen center, roller and vertical lob threat. We think in due time, not next year, but in, you know, you can squint in two years from now, you can see him with the ability to shoot some threes. He’s got a really, really good touch. He’s so thirsty to learn. He’s super, super coachable. He understands the areas he has to get better at. He’s very, very motivated to be really, really good.”

The Knicks, meanwhile, made their first move in the 2025 NBA Draft with this trade and selection of Mohamed Diawara.