The New York Knicks are currently gearing up for the second round of the NBA Draft, where they will have the 50th overall pick. The Knicks didn't have a selection in Wednesday evening's first round thanks to their trade for Mikal Bridges last summer.

Bridges is one of three players on the Knicks' roster who attended Villanova for college along with Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart, and according to a recent mock draft by ClutchPoints' own Brett Siegel, the Knicks could be looking to add a fourth Wildcat to their roster on Thursday evening.

The Knicks were projected to land Villanova power forward Eric Dixon in the mock.

Per Siegel, “(Dixon) is not the best athlete, and many are questioning his defensive fit, but Dixon has nearly a 7-foot wingspan and is a great 3-point shooter.”

He also noted that if selected by the Knicks, Dixon would likely be “a scorer and shooter coming off the bench.”

The Knicks could certainly use some help in that department after their bench largely failed them during the team's playoff run in 2025. While Cam Payne, Landry Shamet, and others had a few moments during the Knicks' postseason this year, it wasn't enough to overcome the depth of the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals.

A critical summer for the Knicks

The biggest question for the New York Knicks at the current juncture is who will be their next head coach. New York parted ways with Tom Thibodeau just days after their Eastern Conference Finals loss to the Pacers, and the team has since inquired on the availability, or lack thereof, of several head coaches currently around the league.

It's safe to assume that whoever the Knicks do end up hiring, fans and players alike will want to see a decrease in minutes for the starters throughout the regular season as opposed to the Thibodeau dys so that they will be fresher and more rested come playoff time.

In any case, the second round of the NBA Draft is slated to get underway beginning at 8:00 PM ET from Brooklyn.