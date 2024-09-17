Josh Hart has embraced being with the New York Knicks with open arms. Hart has given it his all for the team on the court, logging every possible minute until his legs fall off while fighting for every loose ball and filling in whichever role the team needs him to. Off the court, Hart has endeared himself to the Knicks fanbase thanks to his unflinching authenticity.

Hart has been one of the most vocal NBA players on social media, whether it's commenting on the Knicks' state of affairs, or just, in general, being plugged into the general workings of the sports world. Simply put, nothing escapes the sight of 29-year-old forward. On Monday, Hart took notice of a career change from Fred Katz, one of the most prominent beat reporters covering the Knicks, and joked around regarding his departure from the local media scene.

“Thank God. We didn’t want you anyways 😂🤝🏽,” Hart wrote on his official account on X, formerly known as Twitter.

It's not as if Katz gave up entirely on reporting on the NBA. He is just expanding his horizons; from being the Knicks beat reporter for The Athletic, he took on a new role as a Senior NBA Writer for the same publication — with former Detroit Pistons beat reporter James L. Edwards III taking over his Knicks post.

Josh Hart always seems to be in a joking mood with people he feels comfortable with, so this joke is a good sign of how his working relationship with Katz is. Katz may be moving on to bigger and better things, but covering the Knicks has been his bread and butter for a while now, and maintaining these strong connections with some of the most prominent members of the team, including Hart, should only help him in his career moving forward.

The national media will run through the Knicks

Being a Senior NBA Writer means that Fred Katz will be covering the other teams in the association. Most often, the teams with the biggest fanbases as well as the best teams in the league will be the ones garnering the most attention, and therefore, most space on one's publication. But the Knicks' standing as one of the best teams in the NBA means that there will be plenty of times when Katz writes about them anyway.

The Knicks have been building one of the deepest and most talented teams in the association, and next season might be their best chance to win a title yet in a while. Jalen Brunson has blossomed into one of the best lead guards in the association; Brunson is a near-unstoppable three-level scorer who can get to his spots at will thanks to his elite footwork, ability to change speeds and direction, as well as his slippery ball skills.

Julius Randle is back to provide some secondary scoring and playmaking from the big man spots — a valuable asset to have in today's skilled size-driven NBA. The Knicks might also be boasting the league's best wing rotation, with OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, and Donte DiVincenzo all capable of being high-level starters for all other teams in the NBA.

Being in one of the biggest NBA markets in the world means that the Knicks will garner plenty of coverage regardless of whether or not the team they field on the court is good. But them being one of the best teams in the association means that they will, more likely than not, justifiably hog the spotlight next season.