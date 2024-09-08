Throughout the years, New York Knicks fans have made it clear their disdain for team owner James Dolan. And to be honest, a lot of it may be warranted. In recent years, Dolan has seemingly made himself a thorn in the NBA’s side on purpose. He’s also had dust-ups with some of the most revered players in Knicks history. During a recent live filming of Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart’s podcast, ‘The Roomates Show,’ Knicks fans once again let their feelings for Dolan be known.

The event featured Jon Stewart, the host of ‘The Daily Show.’ During one part of the segment, he mentioned Dolan which elicited a chorus of boos from the assembled Knicks fans. But Hart was quick to shut down the reaction.

“Hell nah. Hell nah,” Hart implored the crowd. “We back baby, we good.”

Whether or not Knicks fans will ever move past their hard feelings for Dolan, what is 100 percent certain is they will support their team. Through good and bad, the Knicks faithful show up. And heading into the 2024-25 season, Knicks fans will certainly have something to cheer about.

The Knicks pulled off one of the biggest moves of the offseason when they acquired Mikal Bridges in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets.

Knicks on pace to contend in the East next season



With the addition of Bridges, the Knicks look like they can be a force in the Eastern Conference. Last season, they finished with the second best record in the East but were eliminated by the Indiana Pacers in the East Semifinals.

During the same event, Josh Hart tried to take a couple shots at the Nets by telling Bridges that he’s arrived to greener pastures with the Knicks. Bridges responded by giving credit to the Nets organization for his development.

“Y’all should appreciate Brooklyn because it made me better,” Bridges said. “F**k, my game grew there.”

Aside from a talent standpoint, the Knicks acquiring Bridges is significant in that it reunites former Villanova teammates in Hart, Brunson, Bridges and Donte DiVincenzo. The quartet were all a part of the Wildcats 2016 championship team under head coach Jay Wright.

The Knicks will hope that, that group will be able to bring the same type of fortune. Bridges wasn’t the only big move for the Knicks. They also managed to re-sign OG Anunoby to ensure that they will have one of the top defensive rotations in the NBA.