Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

New York Knicks star Julius Randle has made it a tradition to kiss his wife following each game he plays in. He did the same following Game 5 against the Miami Heat, and for some reason Kenyon Martin thought this was a bad look.

“We [the Knicks] just got done playing a hard fought game in a playoff series, and the first thing you [Julius Randle] do is go kiss your wife…where’s your mind at?…I’m not even thinking about you…they just won, and his face look like they lost.”

Martin believes that by no means should Julius Randle be thinking about his wife after a tough win, and should be celebrating with his Knicks’ teammates. Now, criticizing a man for loving his wife is one thing, although he might have a point in the argument that Randle doesn’t feel comfortable celebrating with his own teammates.

The former NBA big man continues by saying for Randle to do this, he is sending a message that his success is most importantly shared with his wife and himself, not his team. Although there is nothing wrong with sharing it with loved ones, he thinks a player that is truly dedicated to his squad would love to be excited with his teammates following a big win.

There is no doubt that Kenyon Martin is slightly uninformed, as Randle has made it a habit to do this, not just following playoff wins. However, there is something to be said about Randle potentially not giving all of himself to help the Knicks win right now given his less than stellar playoff numbers. Regardless, there is no shame in kissing your wife after a big win, and Martin might want to stick to other methods of criticizing Randle’s attitude.