Julius Randle is filling up the stat sheet, including one category that he's not thrilled about.

The New York Knicks beat the Memphis Grizzlies 106-94 on Saturday night thanks to a great team effort that saw all five starters score in double digits. Forward Julius Randle led the way for the Knicks, pouring in 24 points, but after the game, he was not happy with his performance overall, which included six turnovers.

“Knicks won but Julius Randle (six turnovers) wasn't happy with his play: ‘I was awful. I was terrible. I’m not going to lie, I was terrible,’” New York Post Knicks beat writer Stefan Bondy reported after the game.

Randle is the Knicks' second-leading scorer this season, contributing 24.4 points per game, which is only a hair behind Jalen Brunson’s 25.8 per game.

However, despite not having the ball as much as his point guard teammates, Randle leads his team in turnovers by a relatively wide margin. The veteran forward has 133 turnovers this year in 39 games (3.4 per game). Brunson is second on the team in this category, with 44 fewer than Randle.

While Randle’s numbers look good — 24.4 points, 9.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists — look good, his efficiency and turnovers aren’t impressive. In addition to the turnovers, Randle is shooting 28.9% from 3-point range on a pretty healthy 5.2 attempts per game.

The Knicks are winning, though, even if it is sometimes ugly like it was against the Grizzlies. New York is 6-1 in its last seven games, which coincides with OG Anunoby and Precious Achiuwa arriving from the Toronto Raptors.

Next, Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson, and the Knicks take on the Orlando Magic in a Martin Luther King Day matinee.