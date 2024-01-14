Grizzlies take another injury blow after Jaren Jackson Jr. was ruled out vs. the Knicks.

The Memphis Grizzlies have had it rough this season, to say the least. It's been nothing but injury, after injury and it just keeps going. With Ja Morant already out for the season, it sounds like Jaren Jackson Jr. won't be available for the Saturday night game against the New York Knicks.

As it turns out, Jackson is reportedly suffering from a right knee contusion, according to NBA Insider, Chris B. Haynes. For that reason, the Grizzlies star is officially ruled out for Saturday night's game.

“Jaren Jackson Jr. (right knee contusion) is OUT for the Grizzlies-Knicks game tonight, per Chris B. Haynes.”

It feels like the entire team is injured at this point. The problems are clearly stacking up, as Memphis is currently in 13th place in the Western Conference. With the number of injuries the Grizzlies have surmounted, maybe it's time for the franchise to focus on next season. Especially now with Jaren Jackson Jr. suffering this knee injury.

Hopefully, it's not as serious as Ja Morant's shoulder injury. But it's still alarming to see Jackson dealing with a knee contusion. But the star power forward has already missed multiple games this season. The Grizzlies will want to closely monitor Jackson and he likely won't hit the court until he's 100 percent healthy.

With Jackson ruled out, we should see David Roddy get some extended playing time against the Knicks. Other notable injuries on the roster are Marcus Smart, Derrick Rose, Desmond Bane, and Santi Aldama. The Grizzlies are scraping the bottom of the barrel right now thanks to the injuries.