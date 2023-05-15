Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle, didn’t hold back as she responded to Kenyon Martin and the haters who were criticizing her husband’s act after the New York Knicks’ Game 6 defeat to the Miami Heat on Friday.

For those who missed it, after New York’s brutal 96-92 loss to the Heat, Randle proceeded to kiss his wife and son on the sidelines. While it’s definitely a wholesome moment for a family who is together win or lose, Martin took offense to the gesture and said he was “bothered” by it. For the former NBA player, the Knicks big man should have stayed with his team instead since they just lost in a heartbreaking game.

“We just got got done playing a hard fought game in a playoff series and the first thing you do is you go kiss his wife. That’s the first thing you do? Where is your mind at? The very first thing he did, dawg, when the game was over,” Martin said during a recent episode of Gilbert Arenas’ podcast.

“I am sitting there watching the game with my wife. I’m like, ‘I love you to death, but ain’t no way in that incident, I’m gonna be with my guys. We just got done winning, I’m not even thinking about you.'”

Kenyon Martin is upset that Julius Randle kissed his wife after the Knicks win pic.twitter.com/c9xMNTrMQO — hoops bot (@hoops_bot) May 12, 2023

After seeing the comments made by Kenyon Martin, Kendra Randle took to Twitter to express her shock on the remarks. After all, there’s nothing wrong with what Julius Randle did. In fact, for her, the Knicks star just showed their kids how to be a great father and husband.

“Slow news day I guess. Both of us grew up in single parent homes. We never saw our dads respect our mothers. I’m so grateful my kids get to grow up watching their dad be the best father and husband,” Kendra wrote.

To be fair, it shouldn’t have been an issue at all and Martin was wrong to make it look like one. It’s not as if Randle absolutely abandoned his team and left them.

Of course Randle’s performance in the game is a different matter. But to even involved a player’s family and ruin a wholesome interaction, now that’s just starting a controversy to get eyes on the show and video clicks.