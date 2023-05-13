Julius Randle is a wanted man by New York Knicks fans. Or rather an unwanted man

After a poor performance in a do-or-die Game 6 against the Miami Heat Friday, an angry group of Knickerbocker supporters who viewed the disheartening 96-92 loss at the Madison Square Garden watch party unleashed their wrath on the two-time All-Star, via Ball Don’t Lie. Well, sort of.

On their way out of the world’s most famous arena, they tore Randle’s poster down and viciously stomped on it. A police office came up and left the image faced down, likely to hide the words “trade me” that had already defaced the poster prior to the tirade. Those fan pleas have only gotten louder after the power forward shot 3-of-14 from the field in New York’s final game of the season.

Of course, an unruly few do not speak for the entire Knicks community or organization. There are those who recognize and appreciate the spark Randle ignited a couple years ago. Sometimes, however, relationships strain and cannot be repaired. He fell out of favor with many fans after his rumored disgruntlement toward the end of a disappointing 2021-22 campaign. His body language was not well-received and his play style not deemed conducive to postseason success.

Randle was rejuvenated by the addition of Jalen Brunson, as he earned his second career All-NBA nod this season. But the point guard’s arrival also pushed the 28-year-old to the side. The city found their new hero and formally made Randle the scapegoat for all future mishaps.

His shortcomings in Miami and the Eastern Conference Semifinals as a whole cannot be overlooked, but the amnesia some fans have is quite jarring. Contributing to the Knicks’ best season in a decade and playing injured were not enough to extend Randle’s line of credit with this fan base.

A split might be the best course of action for both parties. That will be pondered and addressed in the offseason. For now, this man should stay inside.