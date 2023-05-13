A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

There’s no denying that New York Knicks fans are a passionate bunch. As a matter of fact, you could argue that New York in general has one of the most intense fan bases in all of professional sports. As such, it comes as no surprise that the supporters were not at all pleased after watching their team lose out in Game 6 of their NBA Playoffs second-round series against the Miami Heat on Friday night.

The pitchforks have definitely come out, and a lot of them are pointing in the direction of Julius Randle. The two-time All-Star picked a horrible time to have an off night, and the fans weren’t shy about letting their true feelings known about him.

A clip that was taken in the aftermath of the Knicks’ season-ending loss to the Heat is currently makings its rounds on social media. In it, a bunch of New Yorkers are seen savagely tearing down a Randle poster right outside Madison Square Garden. To add insult to injury, the fans even stomped on the poster while it was on the ground:

Knicks fans ripped down the poster of Julius Randle outside MSG last night 😳 (via @TheColtonShow__) pic.twitter.com/SO8eAV6Etr — FanDuel (@FanDuel) May 13, 2023

The disrespect is real. Clearly, Knicks fans aren’t happy about Randle’s performance in Game 6, and it seems that it’s now inevitable that the supporters are going to turn on their All-Star forward in the immediate future — if they haven’t already.

This isn’t the first time Julius Randle failed to step up in a big game, and Knicks fans are not easy to forget. It’s certainly going to be a very interesting summer for the 28-year-old star.