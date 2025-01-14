With the New York Knicks potentially looking to add at the trade deadline in an already stacked lineup, they would suffer a loss at the hands of the Detroit Pistons, 124-119, as their star Karl-Anthony Towns suffered a finger injury. As fans of the Knicks may be displeased with the loss on Monday, they could also be worried about Towns' issue as he spoke about it after the game.

There was not much to say from the big man as according to a transcript from Steve Popper, Towns would be asked various questions about the finger injury. In response, he would have short answers with the phrase “it is what it is” said multiple times which could either be him not knowing more about the issue or downplaying something serious which is purely speculation.

“Ah, it is what it is. So that's really it,” Towns said.

Towns would bang his hand on the backboard during the first half where he was clearly in pain, holding his finger and wincing. Still, he would have a solid game where the 29-year-old finished with 26 points on seven for 17 shooting, including four of nine from beyond the arc, to go along with 12 rebounds.

New York head coach Tom Thibodeau would also have a short response about Towns' injury.

“I haven’t talked to medical yet,” Thibodeau said.

The Knicks have been dealing with other injuries such as Jalen Brunson having a shoulder problem, though it seems to have cleared up leading to impressive play.

Knicks looking to correct mistakes after loss to the Pistons

Still, his 31-point performance along with Towns wasn't enough to take down Detroit in what was a shootout.

“They hit shots when they had to,” Towns said via The New York Post. “We could sit here and talk about all the things we could’ve done. We just didn’t do it. Cost us in the end.”

Knick star Josh Hart would finish with 12 points, 14 rebounds, and five assists as he spoke in the locker room speaking how the team doesn't have much time to correct their woes according to ESPN.

“We're losing games I feel like we shouldn't be losing,” Hart said. “We've got to start figuring it out…But if we want to be the team we're trying to be at the end of the season, we need to start correcting stuff now.”

While there are many aspects to the loss, Thibodeau would speak about his players complaining to referees for calls that could cost points on the other end.

“If you jog back and you’re talking to an official, it could be three points,” Thibodeau said. “It’s a long season. No one’s perfect. The officials, it’s a tough job. Very tough. There’s emotion in the game, there’s frustration, but you also have to understand the pace that the game’s being played at. You can’t afford to complain. You can make a point on a dead ball to an official. They’re usually pretty good with that, but if you’re doing it when the ball’s live, now you’re at a disadvantage on the other end, it becomes a five on four and it becomes an open 3 or a layup, and then at the end, maybe it’s a one-possession game.

New York is 26-15 as they face the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday.