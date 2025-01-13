The New York Knicks got a big win against the Milwaukee Bucks, but fans held their breath for a moment during the game win Jalen Brunson had to exit the game. As Brunson drove to the lane for a layup, he held his shoulder and motioned to the bench to be taken out.

Brunson then went to the locker room but shortly returned and entered the game. Brunson finished the game with 44 points and afterward gave an update on his shoulder.

“I feel great,” Brunson said via Adam Zagoria. “I got hit, went to the locker room, did some [shoulder and strength] tests came back out.”

With the Knicks on the second night of a back-to-back, Brunson was asked if he would be available against the Detroit Pistons but kept it up in the air.

“I guess you’ll find out when the injury report comes out,” Brunson said.

Despite the injury, head coach Tom Thibodeau had to give the Brunson his flowers for the way he delivered against the Bucks and his overall game.

“He’s such a self-made guy,” Thibodeau said. “His talent speaks for itself, you can’t do those things without great talent, but to also have the humility that he has. And for him, he just wants to win. That’s the most important [thing]. If Jalen scores two points and we win, he’s as happy as if he scores 44 and we win.”

The Knicks will go as far as Brunson takes them, and his health is the main priority as the season progresses. Since he was able to come back in the game, that shows the injury may not have been serious, and it's possible it was just a stinger.

Jalen Brunson continues to lead Knicks with strong play

Jalen Brunson seems to get better every year, and this year, he's not just doing it with his scoring but with his playmaking. Brunson is averaging a career-high 7.5 assists per game, and it's no surprise with the amount of talent that he has surrounding him.

The Knicks are loaded with talent in their starting lineup, and the addition of Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges during the offseason shows that they're serious about contending for a championship. They still have to prove that they can beat teams such as the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers, but there's no doubt that they have the talent to do so.

With Brunson at the helm, the Knicks have what it takes to go up against anybody on any given night.