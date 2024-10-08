The New York Knicks just landed Karl-Anthony Towns, and he's now making his presence felt in the Big Apple as he made an appearance in Game 2 of the ALDS between the Kansas City Royals and New York Yankees. On Sunday, Towns scored ten points in his preseason debut against the Charlotte Hornets, offering a glimpse into the two-man game between him and Jalen Brunson. Both KAT and Brunson played only the first half.

All eyes are on Karl-Anthony Towns at the Royals-Yankees game, thanks to these posts on X, formerly Twitter.

The Knicks star goes out to the Yankees game

In his 15 minutes of action for the Knicks, Karl-Anthony Towns also grabbed four rebounds while Brunson scored 12 points and three assists, shooting 5-11 from the field. The Knicks held off the Hornets 111-109.

“I know their talents, so it's a matter of playing with them. Finally getting to put a Knicks jersey on and playing 5 on 5, that was really cool,” Towns said, via a report from the Associated Press.

Meanwhile, Brunson expressed confidence that he and Towns will gel on the court sooner rather than later.

“It's definitely going to take some time,” the Knicks guard said. “But when people are willing to do what it takes to win, it's going to flow at some point. We're talking consistently, we're on the same page and we're excited to be teammates.”

Additionally, Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau mentioned wanting Towns and Brunson to get some reps with each other on the court during the preseason so they can hit the ground running when their 2024-2025 campaign officially starts.

“I figured it would be a little choppy and there are little areas we need to clean up. They need time obviously so I wanted them to get their feet wet. The opener is right around the corner and we need to get to it,” Thibs said.

In his nine years in the league, KAT has never asked for a trade, so the Wolves dealing him away blindsided the four-time All-Star. Still, Towns relishes his new start, coming off a Conference Finals appearance.

Where will KAT take the team?

Besides fitting in as a floor spacer and rebounder, Towns' playoff appearance should also complement the Knicks' other addition Mikal Bridges, a lanky two-way player who went to the Finals with the Phoenix Suns in 2021.

On the other hand, the Wolves also gained Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo, who can both contribute right away.

DiVincenzo is another two-way player who can play alongside Sixth Man of the Year Naz Reid, on and off the bench, while Randle is a hard-nosed forward who can bang down low and score from the elbow. He can also defend other forwards and can be trusted on switches, complementing Jaden McDaniels on the wings.