New York Knicks president Leon Rose weighed in on Karl-Anthony Towns in his first comments since trading Julius Randle last Friday. The Knicks acquired Towns as part of a three-team blockbuster trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Charlotte Hornets, including Knicks' Charlie Brown Jr., DaQuan Jeffries, and Duane Washington Jr., and two second-round picks, along with one from the Timberwolves, heading to the Hornets.

In Rose's official press release, he spoke about Towns' ability as a player and unique skill in joining New York ahead of the 2024-25 campaign.

“We are beyond excited to welcome Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks family,” said Leon Rose. “Karl-Anthony Towns brings a skillset that is unique to the game of basketball. He possesses a blend of playmaking, shooting, rebounding, and defending that in combination with his size, allows him to compete at a level that is rare in this league. Karl-Anthony has demonstrated throughout his career to be a high caliber player and person on and off the court who will complement the type of team and culture we continue to build in New York.”

Leon Rose thanks Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo for their contributions to the Knicks

In his press release on the blockbuster move, Knicks president Leon Rose thanked Julius Randle for his past five seasons with the Knicks and Donte DiVincenzo for 2023-24.

“I want to sincerely thank Julius for his contributions to both the Knicks organization and our community. An All-Star and All-NBA player, Julius worked tirelessly day in and day out to represent the Knicks organization with grit, grace, and tremendous skill,” Rose said. “Julius played a major role in establishing the foundation and culture of our team.”

Then showered DiVincenzo with appreciation for last season.

“Over the last year, Donte not only captivated the city with one of the most iconic shots in Knicks history but also immediately bought into the culture we were building here and was an example on and off the court from the moment he arrived as a Knick,” Rose said before thanking DiVincenzo for his contributions.

The Knicks will play their first preseason game against the Charlotte Hornets on October 6.