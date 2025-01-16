In an era where “load management” has become a buzzword in the NBA, Mikal Bridges continues to defy the trend with his remarkable durability. On Wednesday night, the New York Knicks forward achieved an extraordinary milestone by playing in his 555th consecutive regular-season game, maintaining his record of never missing a game in his NBA career. This feat cements Bridges as one of the league’s most reliable and durable players, earning him the nickname “Iron Man.”

Bridges' streak, which dates back to his debut with the Phoenix Suns in 2018, is a testament to his consistency, work ethic, and commitment to the game. In a league where injuries, rest, and other factors often keep players sidelined, Bridges' ability to suit up night after night is a rarity that has drawn admiration from fans, teammates, and opponents alike.

Playing in 555 consecutive games without a single absence is a historic accomplishment, making Bridges a model of durability in professional sports. The streak is even more impressive considering the physically demanding nature of the NBA, which includes an 82-game regular season, grueling travel schedules, and the high-intensity level of play.

Throughout his career, Bridges has been known for his versatility and stamina, often logging significant minutes on both ends of the court. His combination of athleticism, basketball IQ, and defensive prowess has made him a vital asset for his teams. Whether it's locking down opposing stars or contributing with clutch scoring, Bridges' impact is felt in every game he plays.

Bridges’ streak stands in contrast to the modern NBA, where even superstars frequently miss games to manage their health and prevent injuries. While teams increasingly prioritize long-term performance over short-term availability, Bridges' old-school approach is refreshing.

As the Knicks continue their campaign, Bridges’ consistency will be crucial for their playoff aspirations. His resilience not only sets an example for younger players but also provides a sense of stability to the Knicks' roster.

Whether the streak continues for another season or more, Mikal Bridges has already etched his name in NBA history as one of the league's most durable and dependable players. Fans and analysts alike will watch with anticipation as the Iron Man streak carries on, game by game.