The New York Knicks will be taking on the Utah Jazz on New Year's Day, but they may have to do it without Jalen Brunson, as he's on the injury report. Brunson is dealing with right calf tightness, something that he's been on the injury report with for the past couple of games.

Despite the injury, Brunson has had a few good games in a row, including a 55-point game against the Washington Wizards. The Jazz are a young but competitive team, and though the Knicks may not need him for the matchup, it would still be good if he was able to play.

Jalen Brunson's injury status vs. Jazz

Jalen Brunson is listed as questionable with right calf tightness, but it wouldn't be a surprise if he suited up since this is something that has been lingering for a while. If Brunson isn't able to go, the Knicks have enough firepower to win without him. If he is on the court, that just makes another weapon that the Jazz have to guard. Brunson is coming off a 55-point performance two games ago, helping the Knicks get a road win in overtime against the Wizards.

With his performance, the Knicks made NBA history by becoming the first team ever to have had four different players score 40 or more points in a season. That's a testament to the star power that the Knicks have on their team, and any given night, somebody can go off.

The Knicks have let it be known since this offseason that they're all in on winning, and with the trades for Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges, there's no doubt that they want to win a championship. With the team that they have now, it's possible, but they still have to go through teams such as the Boston Celtics to give themselves a chance.

Regardless of how much talent they have on the team, it feels as if this team will only go as far as Brunson takes them. He's the captain of the team, and he's been the one constant for them since joining years ago. Health will play a big part, and it's good that he's been able to play through these minor injuries that he's had throughout the season so far. As long as he's on the floor, the Knicks have a good chance of winning any game.