Miles McBride is very happy to sign his three-year extension with the Knicks.

The New York Knicks shook up their roster in a major way by making a trade with the Toronto Raptors centered around OG Anunoby. It gives them an upgrade on the wing over RJ Barrett but it leaves them much thinner at point guard because it also cost them Immanuel Quickley. Someone needs to step up and the franchise seems to believe Miles McBride could do just that.

After the Knicks finalized the trade that netted them Anunoby, Malachi Flynn and Precious Achiuwa in exchange for Barrett, Quickley and a 2024 second-round pick via the Detroit Pistons, they signed McBride to a three-year contract extension worth $13 million. It's a small contract but the timing of it suggests New York is hoping the young guard can soak up the minutes Quickley left behind as the backup to Jalen Brunson.

McBride was obviously very happy to receive the extension. He celebrated with blue and orange hearts to signify his appreciation for elongating his contract with the Knicks. But now he has to show that he can be a legitimate part of Tom Thiboeau's rotation.

God is Good 🙏🏾 💙🧡 https://t.co/xfTOPU7zIs — M11es McBride (@deucemcb11) December 31, 2023

The Knicks landed McBride in a draft-night trade and have used him sparingly off the bench so far in his three NBA seasons. The former standout at West Virginia brought a winning attitude and stellar defensive abilities with him to the league but has been stashed on New York's bench behind numerous veteran guards and Quickley.

McBride has had big games here and there but now has to show he can be a consistently productive bench piece. Replacing Quickley will be tough given the massive impact he had on the game on both ends of the court but there are some indicators to suggest Deuce can handle the challenge.

While the sample size of 100 minutes played is not a lot, McBride has shot the ball very well this season, shooting 51.7 percent from the field and 42.1 percent from deep. The Knicks probably won’t need him to run the offense a lot but if he can make his shots and provide strong defense, he should be able to carve out some minutes behind Brunson.

The Knicks are likely not done making deals after landing one of the most coveted players on the trade market. They have been linked to Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray and possess the draft picks and a movable contract in Evan Fournier to make something happen.