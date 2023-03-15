A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

New York Knicks point guard Miles McBride turned plenty of heads Tuesday night with his play against Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers. The former West Virginia Mountaineers posted a number of career-highs in the game and even earned some praise from Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau.

“That’s probably his best game as a pro,” Thibodeau said about Miles McBride after the win over the Blazers (via Fred Katz of The Athletic).

McBride came off the bench and fueled the Knicks with 18 points on 6-for-8 shooting from the field with four 3-pointers on five attempts, three assists, two blocks, a steal, and a rebound in 25 minutes of floor duty. That’s the most points, triples, and shot rejections Miles McBride has had in a game, so far in his still very young NBA career.

The 22-year-old McBride made the most of the bump in minutes Thibodeau gave him in the Blazers game. With Jalen Brunson out with left knee soreness, Immanuel Quickley and McBride shared most of the load at the point guard spot, with the former getting the start and coming away with a team-high 26 points to go with 10 assists in 34 minutes.

McBride is likely going to see limited minutes again as soon as Brunson gets back, but it must feel good for him to hear that Thibodeau took note of his performance.

On the season, McBride is averaging 3.5 points, 1.1 assists, and 0.8 rebounds in 12 minutes per game. He signed a three-year deal with the Knicks in 2021 and will hope that the team picks up its option on him for the 2023-24 season.