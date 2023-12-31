Do the Knicks still have enough assets to make a Dejounte Murray trade happen?

The New York Knicks made a blockbuster OG Anunoby trade on Saturday, but the team might not be done dealing, according to the latest NBA trade rumors. Before making the Anunoby deal, reports were that the team was interested in making a Dejounte Murray trade with the Atlanta Hawks, and those rumors persist even after giving up assets for the former Toronto Raptors star.

“The Knicks will continue to be active on the trade market, league sources told HoopsHype. As previously reported by HoopsHype, the Knicks have been targeting Anunoby and Hawks guard Dejounte Murray,” Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported on Saturday. “While losing Quickley seemingly hurts a potential trade package for Murray on paper, Murray remains a player the Knicks are interested in acquiring, league sources said.”

The Knicks definitely gave up some major assets in the OG Anunoby trade that also brought former Raptors Precious Achiuwa, and Malachi Flynn to the Big Apple as well. In exchange, the Knicks sent RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and a Detroit Pistons 2024 second-round pick (likely the 31st pick of the draft) to Toronto.

Knicks can still work a Dejounte Murray trade

New York still has a nice stockpile of assets that could be used to make a Dejounte Murray trade happen.

Specifically, the Knicks still have Evan Fournier’s contract, which at $18.8 million for two more years, matches up perfectly with Murray’s $18.2 million for five years. Also, the Knicks still have a glut of future first-round picks it can send to the Hawks.

In addition to having all its own first-rounders from now until 2030, New Yorks also has protected first-round picks coming in from the Dallas Mavericks, Detroit Pistons, and Washington Wizards.

Those assets should allow the Knicks to make a deal for Murray if — as the rumors suggest — they are still interested.