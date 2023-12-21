Mitchell Robinson is expected to miss the rest of the season after the Knicks big man underwent ankle surgery.

The New York Knicks dished out some crushing news earlier this week when they announced that center Mitchell Robinson was out for the season with an ankle injury. He needs surgery and is expected the miss the rest of the season as he recovers.

Robinson hasn’t played since Dec. 8 and may not see the court until the 2024-25 season. He was frustrated to learn the news and expressed as such on his Snapchat.

“I just don't get it… I do everything I'm asked when it comes to my body and this sh*t still happens like wtf… Another year another disappointment,” Robinson said.

Robinson missed a chunk of time last season as well due to injury and was limited to only 21 games this year, a career-low. He missed 23 games last season after playing in a career-high 72 games in 2021-22.

The Knicks are 4-2 without Robinson in the last six games, but they'll feel the void that he's leaving in the middle of their defense. New York just brought back veteran Taj Gibson as they have multiple bigs on the sideline with injuries. Robinson joins Jericho Sims on the shelf as the third-year Knick sprained his ankle.

Dealing with injuries

Injuries are an unfortunate part of basketball and for a lot of teams can make or break a season. The Knicks are a team who are two or three injuries away from putting a fork in their season. Robinson is one of those injuries and it will be tough sledding for New York the rest of the way without its best big man.

Protecting the paint will be a tall order for the other Knicks bigs and back-to-back games against the Milwaukee Bucks presents a challenge of dealing with Giannis Antetokounmpo. The two-time MVP is on a hot stretch as of late and will want to play well in consecutive games at Madison Square Garden.

No Mitchell Robinson will impact New York's game plan for the rest of the season, but the Knicks won’t have much time to dwell on it. They have to deal with injuries just as any other NBA team does.