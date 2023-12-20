Already without Mitchell Robinson, the Knicks are now going to be without another big man for the next few weeks.

The New York Knicks were dealt a huge blow last week when they lost starting center Mitchell Robinson due to ankle surgery. Now, the team is set to be without Jericho Sims, who had been starting in place for Robinson, thanks to another ankle injury.

Sims is expected to miss one-to-two weeks after suffering a right ankle sprain against the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Wednesday afternoon. After starting in each of the last five games in wake of Robinson's injury, Sims now leaves the Knicks with an extremely thin frontcourt.

Now, the question is: Who will see minutes for the Knicks in the frontcourt?

In wake of the injuries to Sims and Robinson, New York will likely give a lot of the frontcourt minutes to star forward Julius Randle and veteran big man Isaiah Hartenstein. Stepping up off the bench when Sims got hurt, Hartenstein finished Monday's game against the Lakers with nine points and a career-high 17 rebounds in 39 minutes.

It is also a possibility that Taj Gibson, who the team recently signed, will see an uptick in minutes as a result of these injuries.

Sims, who signed a three-year, $5.6 million contract in 2022, was finally given a chance to prove his worth to the Knicks. This injury now sets him back again, which could lead to New York declining their $2.1 million team option on his contract for the 2024-25 season.

Not including the game against the Lakers, one that Jericho Sims played just three minutes in due to his ankle injury, the young Knicks center averaged 4.5 points and 3.5 rebounds per game starting in place of Robinson. It remains a possibility that the Knicks could look to add more frontcourt depth as a result of these injuries.