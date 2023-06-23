The New York Knicks signed Kentucky Wildcats' Jacob Toppin on Thursday night to join brother Obi, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

“Kentucky forward Jacob Toppin has agreed on a two-way contract with the New York Knicks, sources tell ESPN,” wrote Woj on Thursday night. “He's the younger brother of Obi (obviously).”

Although Toppin did not get drafted on Thursday, he will get a chance to play with his brother for his hometown professional team. The Brooklyn, NY native finished his senior season at Kentucky averaging 12.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists while shooting 46.5 percent from the field in 33 games for the Cats.

He played four college basketball seasons; one for Rhode Island and three for Kentucky.

The 23-year-old closed out his Wildcats career with an average of 8.3 points and 4.7 rebounds over three seasons. Before that, he accumulated 5.1 points and 3.9 rebounds per game in his freshman year at Rhode Island.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Jacob's older brother just finished his third season with the Knicks, and will enter a contract year with the team in 2023-24. Last season in the Big Apple, Obi Toppin averaged 7.4 points and 2.8 rebounds per game. He is a former eighth overall pick by the Knicks in the 2020 Draft.

Former Kentucky Wildcats Julius Randle and Immanuel Quickly also play for the club.

Trevor Keels and Duane Washington finished the 2022-23 seasons as the New York Knicks' two-way players, but neither one is under contract for next season, so it is certainly possible that the club could bring in two new players in addition to Jacob Toppin to fill two-way slots for next season.

NBA teams will be allowed to carry three two-way players instead of two for the first time this offseason.