In their last update on Mitchell Robinson’s surgically repaired right thumb, The New York Knicks announced in late January that their big man was set to expect another four weeks. This was roughly three weeks ago, and the team has now provided another timely update on the status of the 24-year-old center.

The Knicks have received a mixed bag on the status of Robinson’s rehab following surgery in mid-January to repair a fracture in his thumb. According to team insider Ian Begley of SNY, the 7-foot big man is “making progress.” However, the downside here is that Robinson has not yet been cleared for contact just yet. At this point, the Knicks have not provided a timetable for his return to action.

Robinson was reportedly working out on the court, which is a good sign. Begley also indicated that the Knicks expect to send people with Robinson if he doesn’t stay in New York for the All-Star break. They will continue with his rehab through the mid-season break, with the hope of getting him back after the All-Star festivities. Then again, given this man’s extensive injury history, you just never know.

Now in his fifth season with the Knicks, Robinson is averaging 7.2 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks in 26.9 minutes per game. He’s started 37 games for New York so far this year. Robinson is under contract with the Knicks through 2026, and he is expected to pocket $60 million over the course of the next three years, including this season.