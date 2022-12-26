By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

The New York Knicks took one to the chin against the Philadelphia 76ers in the first game of the NBA’s Christmas Day slate. Just a few weeks prior, they reportedly considered taking one of the Sixers’ key players: Tobias Harris.

The Knicks were said to be internally discussing a potential trade to acquire the 6’8″ power forward just before they went on their recent tear, according to SNY’s Ian Begley.

“One thing worth noting on the trade front is the Knicks have at least talked internally about the idea of acquiring Tobias Harris via trade before their winning streak started. … That’s just one name to keep an eye on,” said Begley.

It’s not clear whether their interest waned or not after getting on a hot streak. But with the Knicks falling back down to earth with a few losses perhaps their interest gets renewed.

Tobias Harris didn’t particularly stand out in the Christmas clash against the Knicks, finishing with just eight points on ten shots to go along with six rebounds. On a team that employs Joel Embiid and James Harden, playing a peripheral role can be enough. He’s filled that to a tee this season, averaging 17.0 points and 6.3 rebounds while threatening the ideal 50/40/90 shooting splits. His 41.8 percent from three-point land would be a career high should he maintain it throughout the season.

Should the Knicks trade for Tobias Harris, he’d most likely getting a larger role on offense and fit in alongside Julius Randle as the crunch time stretch four.