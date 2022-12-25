By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Jalen Brunson had an impressive performance on Sunday in his first Christmas day game for the New York Knicks. The 26-year-old finished with 23 points on 10-of-19 shooting, to go along with three rebounds, 11 assists, two triples, and just one turnover in 35 minutes of action. Unfortunately, Brunson’s effort was put to waste as the Knicks suffered a disappointing loss to Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers in Madison Square Garden, 119-112.

To add further misery to Knicks fans, it seems that Brunson may have come out of the loss a bit worse for wear. The 6-foot-1 guard was subbed out in the fourth quarter and it appears as though Brunson may have suffered some sort of injury in the loss.

The Knicks did not make Brunson available for his usual post-game interview, which is quite unusual in itself. Knicks beat reporter Fred Katz of The Athletic reported that New York refused to disclose any information on Brunson’s suspected injury. However, it is worth noting that he was seen clutching to his right hip multiple times in the second half.

The Knicks are likely unwilling to provide any information until they get a definitive update on Brunson’s status. He will almost certainly undergo tests on Monday, which should determine the extent of this injury. We should all expect an update from the Knicks by then.

New York supporters will definitely be hoping that this is nothing serious. It goes without saying that this team will struggle to replace what Brunson brings to the table as they enter Tuesday’s matchup against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks behind a three-game losing skid.