Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The New York Knicks are on the precipice of reaching the NBA Playoffs for the second time in the last three seasons. While he won’t be able to compete in this year’s postseason, the Knicks have made an underrated free agent addition as they look towards a deep playoff run next season.

The Knicks have signed forward Isaiah Roby for the remainder of the season and through the 2023-2024 campaign, via ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. While no official numbers have been released, the Knicks are giving Roby a deal that includes, “significant guaranteed money,” via Wojnarowski.

Roby played in 42 games with the San Antonio Spurs this season before the team released him on Mar. 3. Since Roby was released after Mar. 1, he will be ineligible for the playoffs, via Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While he won’t be competing in this year’s NBA Playoffs, the Knicks are clearly high on Roby’s future. Giving him guaranteed money shows New York truly values Roby. He’ll have an opportunity to learn about New York’s organizational structure before playing a full season with the Knicks next year.

Isaiah Roby entered the NBA with the Oklahoma City Thunder prior to the 2019 season. He spent three years with the Thunder before joining the Spurs. Over 151 games total, Roby has averaged 7.7 points and 4.4 rebounds per game.

The Knicks will enter the 2023 NBA Playoffs hoping to make a deep run. With New York looking to maintain their newfound success, the Knicks will turn to Roby at the beginning of next season.