The New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers are officially locked into a first-round playoff matchup, with Game 1 slated to tip-off during the second week of April. While the Knickerbockers handily won the regular season series against their Eastern Conference foe three games to one, shooting guard Quentin Grimes is already scheming up ways to defend the Cavs come playoff time and, in specific, how to try and contain All-Star Donovan Mitchell.

In a recent media session held on April 5, when asked by a reporter what the “challenge” of guarding a guy like Mitchell is and what he needs to do differently in the playoffs against him, New York’s sophomore talent didn’t mince words about his preparation heading into their upcoming rematch.

“He can do a lot with the ball. He can shoot the ball from super deep out so you gotta pressure him up or you just kind of got to lock in. I’ll watch more film for sure. You gotta just watch his latest game because he’s been on a tear these past four, five games. So we just gotta watch more film to see what I did wrong [in our last matchup] and just kind of make corrections and hopefully we can prepare better for him when we see them in the playoffs,” Quentin Grimes said on Donovan Mitchell.

Despite the fact that the Knicks won their season series against Cleveland, Donovan Mitchell still proved himself to be an all-out handful for the club to try and contain. Through four games played against New York, the four-time All-Star is averaging a whopping 31.8 points, 7.5 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 1.2 steals, and 1.2 blocks whilst boasting a true shooting percentage of 65.2%.

In his last showing against the franchise, Donovan Mitchell went on to have a 42-point, 5-assist, 4-rebound performance.

In order for the Knicks to pull out their first postseason series win in over a decade, they’ll need to prepare accordingly to at the very least contain the likes of Mitchell. It appears Quentin Grimes is already game-planning for such a task.